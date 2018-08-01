The League City Animal Shelter is no longer accepting surrendered or stray animals at its facility because of extreme overcrowding, officials said.
The shelter also asks residents or visitors who find stray animals within city limits to call Animal Control at 281-554-1377 to collect the animal rather than take it to the shelter.
“Summer is always a busy time for us, but since we became a no-kill shelter in 2017, the facility has been inundated with unwanted pets from other cities,” shelter Director Kim Schoolcraft said. “We believe this is because people prefer not to surrender pets to shelters where the pets might be euthanized.”
To help with the overcrowding, the shelter is extending a promotion that allows League City residents to adopt an adult dog or cat for free. The promotion will continue until Aug. 31, and all adopted animals will come spayed or neutered and with a microchip.
For those who are unable to permanently adopt an animal, the shelter is encouraging residents to consider joining its foster or volunteer programs.
If interested in becoming a volunteer or fostering an animal, sign up at www.leaguecity.com/lcpetsalive.
— Angela Wilson
