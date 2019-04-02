LEAGUE CITY
After more than 30 years, the city in March changed its system for billing residents for utilities and it hasn’t gone without a few hiccups.
Residents this week went to city hall and online to complain about abnormally expensive utility bills — an issue caused by two different sources, city officials have said.
The first problem is that the new software caused some customers who signed up for auto payments to be charged three, four and five times for their bills before reversing them, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
“We are asking residents that, if they haven’t seen those charges reversed by Wednesday, to let us know,” she said.
The other problem is that, because the transition came in the middle of billing payments, the city couldn’t accept auto payments, Greer Osborne said. Because of that, several residents received an April utility bill with two cycles on it for February and March.
“I think it is terrible that all of these people weren’t expecting to have their accounts withdrawn that much in one day,” said Kristina Brown, a League City resident. “And on the first of the month — I am sure rent checks and so many other bills all bounced because of it causing so many overdraft and returned check fees. And to have the city just say, ‘Oh, oops, you will have it all back by the third or fourth’ — that’s ridiculous.”
Brown didn’t personally have that issue, she said. But city staff on Tuesday set up to help many residents who went to city hall with issues, Greer Osborne said.
The city has suspended all late payments and cutoff penalties indefinitely as administrators work through the problem with residents, Greer Osborne said.
“There are a lot of perks to the new system,” Greer Osborne said. “Unfortunately, with the conversation process, there are a lot of things to take into account.”
Greer Osborne on Tuesday declined to speculate how many residents might be affected by the errors, only saying about 35,000 people are customers. They are on 10 different billing cycles, Greer Osborne said.
The new billing system uses Plano-based Tyler Technologies’ Munis program, Greer Osborne said. The city had been using Pennsylvania-based SunGard software, Greer Osborne said.
