Rainy weather has caused a boom in mosquito populations and is keeping county workers from spraying insecticide to fight the invasion, officials said.
Mosquito levels likely will remain high during the period of heavy rain, Galveston County Mosquito Control District Director John Marshall said.
“It’s the worst we’ve had all year,” Marshall said. “We haven’t had this kind of water all year.”
In terms of mosquitos, the county is at about the middle level, Marshall said. Crews remain on standby to spray different areas of the county at night when possible, but until rain clears, the spraying is ineffective, Marshall said.
“Contact spray has to physically touch the mosquito,” Marshall said. “We’re just basically shut down until the rain lets up.”
Spraying during periods of rain also costs significantly more, with rains requiring follow-up treatment. An average load of insecticide costs about $12,000 and up to $20,000 for heavier loads, he said.
Crews sprayed the Santa Fe and Hitchcock areas on Saturday.
If continued rain prevents crews from spraying during the next few days, the county’s mosquito level could increase to heavy, Marshall said.
Once rain clears, crews typically need about 12 days to spray the entire county.
Although there are more mosquitoes, none have tested positive for West Nile encephalitis yet.
“We send in mosquitoes every week to the state lab and have them tested and so far, everything’s been negative,” Marshall said.
The heavy rains actually decrease risk of certain disease because the water washes out areas where some species lay eggs, Marshall said.
“When you get these heavy rains, all that floods and it flushes out the eggs and their habitats,” he said.
A Galveston County man diagnosed with West Nile on Aug. 26 contracted the disease in South Dakota.
The case was reported as a Galveston County case because the 70- to 79-year-old man is a local resident, Galveston County Health District Director of Communications Ashley Tompkins said. This is the only confirmed case this year.
Until rain lets up and allows crews to spray the island, Marshall encouraged people to take the usual precautions such as wearing long pants and sleeves, staying indoors and wearing bug repellant.
Because active fresh-water mosquitoes typically fly no more than a few blocks away from their hatching site, residents should clear their yards of standing water, Marshall said.
“When the rain stops, the whole county is just going to be boiling with mosquitos,” Marshall said.
Until then, the county staff plans to spray areas when possible, assessing weather conditions on a day-to-day basis.
For more information about mosquito prevention, visit www.galvestoncountytx.gov.
(1) comment
I am guessing the spray tanks are #150 gallons in the rear of the trucks, if they are that big. $12K-$20K a truckload sounds awfully expensive for a contact insecticide. I didn't hear the plane mentioned one time in this article, what type of insecticide does it spray? I haven't heard it fly over in a while, is it broken or just not being used? The spray truck crew do what they can, but they are limited to spraying from roads, fine for city neighborhoods. Seems to me though, in rural areas where homes are on an acre or more, the plane would be used for the most benefit. Every year it's the same thing, "we have more water now than we have had" , wear long sleeves and spray yourself repellent. Why not spray the marsh and known mosquito hatching areas before to reduce the hatch from the start? I do my part and empty anything that could hold water, but that's just a drop in the bucket. Hopefully we will hear the plane soon, because these mosquitos or mosquitoes are about to get bad. GCDN how can no one catch that in the proof room? The writer should have caught it, but who knows, might have been phoned in.
