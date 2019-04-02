Area youth spent Tuesday preparing their steers for show at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo in Hitchcock.
Students bathed and brushed the burly beasts they have raised in effort to claim the coveted Grand Champion designation.
The outcome of their hard work will be rewarded beginning 6 p.m. Wednesday during the Junior Livestock Auction.
The Grand Champion steer usually fetching the highest price.
