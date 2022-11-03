Concetta Maceo-Sims, left, Shane McAuliffe and Ronald Maceo pose for a promotional shot while shooting an episode of "Texas Bucket List" in May. Maceo’s Spice & Import Co. will be featured on the popular show at 5 p.m. Saturday on KPRC Channel 2.
Shane McAuliffe with Ronald Maceo of Maceo’s Spice & Import Co. on Market Street will be featured on “Texas Bucket List” at 5 p.m. Saturday on KPRC Channel 2.
Maceo’s Spice & Import Co. on Market Street will be featured on “Texas Bucket List” at 5 p.m. Saturday on KPRC Channel 2.
Host Shane McAuliffe, who visited the Galveston institution and filmed the segment in May, raved about its famous muffuletta in the promo for Saturday’s show.
“It was really cool to have Shane come here,” Concetta Maceo-Sims, the owner’s daughter said. “We had spoken to him before about visiting but did not get the chance, so we were happy to have him. It was a really fun experience.”
“This place is known for its delicious spices and one incredible sandwich, and it all started back in 1944,” according to a news release from "Texas Bucket List." “Concetta Maceo is the third generation of Maceo’s running the business and she’s always wanted to be in the family business. She gets to work side by side with her father and with the rich history and unique spices, people love coming here.
"This unique family history and fantastic recipes have been passed down through generations and the muffuletta is their most popular sandwich. Layers of ham and salami and of course olive salad make the muffuletta smell and taste amazing."
McAuliffe, who grew up Houston, is no stranger to Galveston.
"I love visiting the island and my family and I visit pretty often," he told The Daily News on Thursday. "I really enjoyed my time visiting the Maceo family. They have some great stories and their food is excellent. The muffuletta is fantastic, but I also tried their gumbo and fried shrimp, which were great too."
The show will air while Ronald Maceo, the owner of the business, still is in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Jennie Sealy Hospital, stemming from a crash on Oct. 17.
Maceo and Cruz Cortez, owner of Cruz Cortez Clothiers, were at the intersection of 27th Street and Broadway about 6 p.m. when a vehicle broadsided Maceo’s Jeep, causing it to roll, Maceo-Sims said.
Cortez suffered minor injuries and the other driver was uninjured, but Maceo suffered neck and back injuries, including broken vertebrae at the top and bottom of his spine, Maceo-Sims said.
“He is still in critical condition but he is OK and doing better,” Maceo-Sims said. “We hope to catch the show and I will try and turn it on so he can watch.”
