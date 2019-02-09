League City Patrol Officer Matthew Strachan is busier than he used to be, he said.
Ever since crews at the behest of the Texas Department of Transportation began work on a massive Interstate 45 expansion project, the part of the highway that courses through the center of League City has become the site of an increasing number of traffic accidents, Strachan said.
“Especially between state Highway 96 and the city limits going northbound,” he said. “The traffic jam caused by construction has increased accidents tenfold, I’d guess.”
League City isn’t alone. The number of traffic fatalities on Texas roads had increased more than 34 percent since 2010, according to Texas Department of Transportation data.
Most recently, a 27-year-old man died in a three-car accident on FM 517 in Dickinson early Friday morning.
Experts say a variety of factors, including an increasing state population, high speed limits and fewer officers on the road, are to blame for the upward trend.
“There are more people on the roadways,” said Mark Hanna, spokesman for the Insurance Council of Texas. “And then speeding and people not obeying traffic laws remain a problem. Then you put distracted driving into the mix — it all adds up to a deadly combination.”
More than 3,790 people died in traffic accidents in the state in 2016, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Locally, the number of fatal crashes in Galveston County has also been trending upward. The number of fatal crashes in 2013 was 27, but that number increased to 41 in both 2015 and 2016, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. In 2018, they dipped slightly to 38 in the county, according to the department.
For Strachan and other traffic officers in League City, that change is most noticeable on the interstate, he said.
“The majority of our accidents happen on the freeway,” he said. “There’s no other major intersection that immediately comes to mind as a major accident magnet. There’s no other place where I can count on there’s going to be a wreck here.”
Meanwhile, on Interstate 45, Strachan has worked several major accidents, some of which involved as many as four or five cars, he said.
And, because of the construction, it’s tough to enforce the law on drivers who speed through the area, Strachan said.
“There are no shoulders right now and only three lanes,” Strachan said. “The only way to really enforce things right now is to drive from Dickinson to Webster and then get off, make a U-turn, and go south. It’s very unsafe and, even if you do see an infraction, where’s a safe area to pull someone over?”
And the construction along Interstate 45 shows no signs of stopping soon. Crews will begin demolishing the FM 646 bridge at 9 p.m. March 1 as part of the ongoing project to expand the highway from six lanes up to eight lanes of traffic in Galveston County, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation.
Crews are taking down the overpass at FM 646 over Interstate 45 with plans to eventually replace it with a street running under the interstate, officials said.
This traffic project is part of a $120 million project to widen the interstate between FM 517 and FM 518, Perez said. The plan to widen Interstate 45 through Galveston County is divided into several different phases, officials said.
Despite the setbacks, state officials have some reason to be optimistic, because the number of traffic fatalities did decline slightly in 2018, Hanna said.
“It may be that we are seeing the effects of an anti-texting law that was put in place,” he said.
The state legislature in 2017 passes house Bill 62, which made it illegal for drivers to text while driving, Hanna said. That law went into effect Sept. 1, 2017.
The number of traffic fatalities in Texas declined from more than 3,790 in 2017 to about 3,567 in 2018, a 4 percent decrease, officials said.
“We only hope that’s begun to pay off,” Hanna said.
