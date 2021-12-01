The Rev. Jerry B. Lee Jr. surveys the site of the new Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church building in Texas City on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The historic church burned to the ground in 2019 and is being rebuilt on the same land.
The Rev. Jerry B. Lee Jr. watches construction work at the new Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church building in Texas City on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. “It’s been amazing how people have just opened up,” Lee said of donations that have come in from local supporters and others around the country.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
An excavator moves dirt at the building site of the new Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Congratulations to the Church and its parishioners for moving forward and rebuilding!
