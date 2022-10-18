JAMAICA BEACH
The man hired to replace Police Chief Brad Heiman resigned as chief of the Freeport Police Department under a cloud of complaints about how he communicated with women and had received several disciplinary actions from city administrators.
Heiman will be succeeded by Raymond Garivey, formerly chief of the Freeport Police Department. Garivey resigned from Freeport amid complaints of inappropriate behavior with women, including two newspaper reporters.
Garivey also had been disciplined for violating the city’s zero-tolerance drug policy, according to documents obtained by The Daily News’ sister newspaper, The Facts in Clute.
Garivey said he had sought forgiveness and was moving forward to put the incidents behind him.
Garivey received verbal counseling for communication with a woman working for the city on a contract basis, according to a Dec. 12, 2018, personnel action report The Facts cited in its reporting.
“On December 5, it was brought to my attention that in September there was an inappropriate exchange of text messages between Chief Garivey and a contract employee of the City from his City-issued phone, in which the Chief was clearly the instigator of the exchange,” City Manager Tim Kelty wrote in the report The Facts cited.
“While the exchange was not ‘illegal’ or profane, it was clearly not related to city business and the content of the exchange was clearly a breach of the above-referenced policies.”
Garivey expressed regret and recognized his conduct was inappropriate, the document states.
“Employee understands that any further violation of city policies will result in further disciplinary action up to and including termination,” according to the report.
Less than a year later, in July 2019, Garivey tested positive for Temazepam after a random drug test, according to documents The Facts obtained.
Temazepam is a sedative used to treat insomnia and a controlled substance that can cause paranoid or suicidal ideation and impair memory, judgment and coordination, according to the Partnership to End Addiction.
Garivey was asked to provide a prescription, but instead said he had used Redotex, a diet pill available over the counter in Mexico, where he said he obtained it.
Garivey was given a two-day unpaid suspension for violating the city’s zero-tolerance drug policy, according to The Facts.
Facts Editor and Publisher Yvonne Mintz, in a letter to Mayor Brooks Bass on June 13, provided examples of inappropriate comments made to a reporter for the newspaper.
Those incidents were the second time Garivey had spoken inappropriately to a Facts reporter, with a previous newspaper employee complaining his conduct had made her uncomfortable, Mintz’s letter states.
On June 21, after the City Council convened a closed session during which Mintz’s letter was a subject of discussion, Garivey resigned as chief.
When asked about Garivey’s past, Mayor Clay Morris of Jamaica Beach declined to comment, but said, “we’re happy he’s on board and look forward to the energy he will bring.”
Garivey did not comment on any specific allegations, but said, “No one is perfect and I have asked for forgiveness from God and my wife. This is an amazing opportunity in a great community.”
Garivey will be given an $80,000 salary in his capacity as Jamaica Beach Police Chief.
(1) comment
Good luck to the folks in Jamaica Beach. [ohmy]
