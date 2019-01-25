GALVESTON
Another island neighborhood this week gained the right to ban short-term rentals.
Adler Circle residents cheered Thursday when the Galveston City Council approved their request for a neighborhood zoning change that forbids short-term rentals in the neighborhood.
Complaints about noise and trash from a short-term rental operating there sparked frustration in the neighborhood of 50 homes on south 53rd Street near Seawall Boulevard.
“We have one short-term rental in there and that’s one too many,” resident Eddie Barr said.
Neighbors decried noise, trash in yards, late night parties and cars parked on grass.
“Everybody in the neighborhood, practically, signed the petition that we didn’t’ want this party house business,” resident Benno Deltz said.
The ban only applies to new short-term rentals. The rental property owner, who lives in Missouri, can continue operating unless the house stops being used in that way for more than 365 days, city officials have said.
Rental property owner Bob Clark wants to make some changes to prevent his house from being a nuisance to residents, he said earlier this month.
Adler Circle joins Cedar Lawn and Colony Park in banning new short-term rentals.
A neighborhood can request the zoning change that enacts the ban through a petition of 75 percent of the property owners, according to changes made during a 2015 land development regulation revision.
