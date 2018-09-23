GALVESTON
Galveston County plans to join other local governments in seeking a greater share of a $14.7 billion legal settlement between Volkswagen and the U.S. government related to secret software that downplayed car emissions.
County commissioners are scheduled to vote today on a resolution calling for state regulators to allow the Houston-Galveston Area Council to decide how to allocate money awarded to Texas from the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund.
The trust fund is the money Volkswagen agreed to pay the U.S. government in 2016 after admitting it had installed secret software in some cars to make them appear to produce less pollution. Diesel cars with that software were found to produced 40 times more exhaust emissions than U.S. pollution laws allow, according to reports.
Texas is supposed to receive $209 million of that settlement, according to the county’s resolution. That money will be distributed to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The resolution calls for the environmental department to allow the Houston-Galveston Area Council to decide how that money gets distributed locally.
The Houston area is only slated to receive $27 million from Texas’ share of the fund. That’s less than other areas of Texas. San Antonio is schedule to received $73 million, Dallas-Fort Worth is slated to receive $29 million.
The county’s resolution calls on the environmental department to increase the amount going to the Houston area to $50 million.
There’s an “urgent need” to address emission pollution in the Houston-Galveston area, the county state in its resolution.
“The severity of the air pollution in the Houston-Galveston region is one of the greatest health risks to residents, particularly the elderly, very young and those with impaired respiratory health,” the county wrote.
The City of Houston made a similar request last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.