Mardi Gras! Galveston kicked off the second weekend of festivities in downtown Galveston on Friday night with the Danny Webber Memorial Fire Truck Parade and the Krewe Babalu “All Krewe” Parade.
The revelry continues throughout the weekend with numerous other parades leading up to Fat Tuesday on March 1.
