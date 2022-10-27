DICKINSON
City leaders created two tax increment reinvestment zones spanning more than 530 acres in hopes of stimulating commercial and residential development along the Interstate 45 corridor and in the city’s downtown.
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 11:02 pm
The Dickinson City Council unanimously approved the two zones at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night.
The first zone will encompass more than 177 acres along FM 517 and state Highway 3, according to a plan presented to the council.
Zone two will include 355 acres along Interstate 45. Both zones will have a board of directors and establish a tax increment fund for the zone, the plan showed.
“The goal of the two zones is to spur redevelopment of our downtown and I-45 corridor for these areas,” Jaree Hefner, director of communications for the city, said.
“We will be seeking mixed uses, such as residential, office, retail and food and beverage establishments.”
An online survey the city conducted from February to August and several community meetings helped city leaders determine what residents wanted to achieve from the zones, officials said.
Residents said they wanted increased walkability and bike-ability through sidewalks and trails; increased storm and flood protections and green space for parks; and improve quality and character of streets, buildings and city amenities, according to the survey.
Among other things, residents wanted to establish locally owned grocery stores, restaurants and shops; increase housing quality and options; better access to retail and parks; historical and environmental preservation; and community gathering spaces for recreation and other services.
When such reinvestment zones are created, the assessed property value becomes a baseline. Tax revenue generated by new development is used to reimburse developers for public improvements such as roads and landscaping and are reimbursed with interest.
For example, if assessed value were $6 million and development increased that to $7 million, taxes collected on the additional $1 million would repay the developer for improvements and interest.
That’s why tax increment reinvestment zones are attractive tools for cities seeking ways to finance infrastructure and attract investment — the risk is on the developer, advocates argue.
At the time of a zone’s creation in 2022, property values in its boundaries are frozen. Taxing entities continue to receive revenues as before, but new tax revenue generated in the development pays for the public improvements, or the government entities involved can issue bonds to reimburse the developer. It works as a tax incentive for the developer.
The vote was unanimous with the exception of Position 1 Councilman Johnnie Simpson Jr., who was absent.
The next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
