A relatively quiet political scene in League City of late might have changed after four candidates filed eleventh-hour bids to run, including one who decided to challenge Mayor Pat Hallisey days after the two exchanged words over a proposed dog park.
But while the dog park might have been the spark, it wasn’t the fuel driving a potentially tempestuous election season, several candidates agreed.
“It’s not about the dog park, really,” Hallisey said. “It’s personal with them.”
Sebastian Lofaro filed his application to run for office with two minutes to spare Monday, he said. He and Hallisey recently butted heads after Lofaro publicly lambasted a proposed dog park on the city’s east side that had recently been added to the city’s capital improvement plan.
Parks board members argued they should have been, but weren’t, consulted about the project.
Lofaro previously worked on Hallisey’s mayoral campaign and likes Hallisey, but is concerned about recent developments, such as adding the park to the plan without bringing it to the parks boards, he said.
Lofaro declined to comment on specifically what happened, but blamed the problems on political activists working behind the scenes.
In addition to Lofaro’s, deadline day filings included Traci Jacobs filing to run against Andy Mann for Council Position No. 1; Chris Gross filing to run in a three-person field for Position 6 and Ange Mertens challenging incumbent Position 7 Councilman Nick Long.
Long is surprised by the last-minute developments, he said.
“Honestly, I was thinking this might be a benign campaign season,” Long said. “I’m not shocked I drew an opponent, but I didn’t think at 4:30 p.m. three people would walk in and all file. I don’t know if it was all coordinated or just happened, but I was completely surprised.”
Mertens, a longtime volunteer, flight attendant and Hallisey supporter, filed to run against Long.
“It’s not that I’m against Nick Long,” Mertens said. “I honor anyone who gives their time to the community. I’m just running for the community.”
Hallisey agreed.
“I don’t think there’s any great conspiracy to it,” Hallisey said. “A whole lot of people wanted to run and make sure no one got a free ride. I didn’t tell Mertens to run.”
The political conversation, despite some remaining differences, had cooled in recent months, Hallisey said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
Before that, political infighting and accusations boiled to the surface in League City politics in recent years, culminating when the council in December 2016 voted to fire Mark Rohr, who had been city manager.
The council voted to fire Rohr after months of open fighting with Hallisey. Rohr in September 2016 accused Hallisey of breaching the city’s charter by discussing an economic development prospect that was supposed to be confidential and violating the city’s council-manager form of government, in which the city manager runs day-to-day operations.
Long, one of the more conservative members left on council, Wednesday said it was ironic that people got so upset about the dog park because councilmen were mostly in agreement about it.
“I think the council, the mayor and I were fairly on the same page about it,” he said. “We might debate some of the order, but we didn’t disagree on the value of a dog park.
“I don’t know what the bigger issue is. I’ve never seen people so mad about something like that.”
Some candidates might have run for personal reasons and others might just want to ensure no one was unopposed, Hallisey said.
“It’s just politics in League City is somewhat usual,” Hallisey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.