DICKINSON
With a project to improve drainage along two roads near the Bayou Chantilly neighborhood complete and under budget, city officials plan to use leftover money to upgrade the surfaces of roads submerged during Hurricane Harvey in late August.
The drainage project, funded by more than $526,000 from the federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program after Hurricane Ike, was meant to improve stormwater drainage and stormwater crossings along spans of Oleander Drive and Ecret Drive, spokeswoman Gabrielle Bernal said.
The project came in under budget and city officials want to use the remaining $315,698 for additional improvements along Oleander Drive and Palm Drive, Director of Public Works Bryan Milward said.
The project will affect residents living near Oleander Drive and Palm Drive, which connects to Hughes Road. The most prominent neighborhood close to these roadways is Bayou Chantilly, which was badly flooded during Harvey.
The work will improve the resiliency of Oleander Drive from state Highway 3 to Palm Drive by replacing 700 linear feet of asphalt with concrete pavement, Milward said.
“The new concrete material should improve the drainage system,” Milward said.
These improvements and more are required and will benefit residents and visitors when they drive on the road, Milward said.
“This area was identified in previous drainage studies as being a hotspot,” he said. “While the work completed to this point has improved the resiliency of the area, we are looking at it and other areas throughout the city for potential drainage improvements.”
It’s important for the city to upgrade its streets and enhance roadways for safety, Mayor pro tem Wally Deats said.
“This goes all the way back to Hurricane Ike,” he said. “Anything that we can do to improve drainage is certainly going to help.”
