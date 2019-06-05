Reducing flooding in the county’s mainland areas would require larger drainage infrastructure, including bigger ditches, larger detention ponds and bigger storm sewers, especially for new construction, a reality that might annoy some developers and property owners, officials and experts warned this week.
That was the word an overflow crowd assembled Tuesday night at Dayspring Christian Center in Santa Fe heard from County Commissioner Joe Giusti, representatives from county Drainage District 1 and other officials about flooding in Santa Fe and Dickinson.
“How many of you have been flooded?” Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor asked the crowd, and nearly every hand in the room went up.
“That’s why we’re here.”
County Engineer Michael Shannon addressed what’s different in the county now compared to 40 years ago regarding drainage and flooding, emphasizing even the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s newest flood risk maps draw from old geographic data and don’t necessarily rely on any new modeling.
“Who doesn’t live in a flood zone?” Shannon asked the crowd and a spattering of hands went up.
“I want to tell you that every one of you lives in a flood zone,” Shannon said. “I think the FEMA maps give everyone a false sense that they don’t live in floodplains.”
Shannon and others throughout the evening strongly urged homeowners to purchase flood insurance, even if their mortgage company didn’t require it.
Four factors determine higher risk of flooding in the mid-county area, Shannon said: more rain on average, especially figuring in Hurricane Harvey rainfalls; ground subsidence of as much as 4 feet; higher tides on a more regular basis; and increasing development in formerly rural areas adding to peak runoff.
Giusti warned tougher planning requirements for new developments, which would “aggravate developers and landowners,” were necessary to battle flooding.
Hydrology expert John Brown of LJA Engineering, a Houston company that contracts with Drainage District 1, said increased rainfall across the county and other data help determine decisions about drainage infrastructure requirements for newly designed developments in the county.
“Storm sewers will be bigger,” he said. “More land will be required for detention ponds.”
In a best case scenario, a 100-acre subdivision with quarter-acre lots should be required to have a detention pond 30 percent larger than is presently required.
