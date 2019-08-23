LEAGUE CITY
Vickie Shaw was at her home in upscale South Shore Harbour when a neighbor approached and told her three young men had stolen a rainbow pride flag from the front lawn, she said.
Two days later, the same thing happened again, only this time the culprit left behind a note.
“So help me God if you ever disrespect the American flag again, a whole lot more than your flag is getting taken,” it stated. “I don’t support gays, clearly, but I don’t give a damn if you keep it to yourself.”
While this might sound like the beginning of a nightmare, Shaw is sharing the story because of how it ends, with a large outpouring of support from her traditionally conservative neighborhood and an arrest, she said.
“Someone brought a gay flag with a new poll saying we can’t have hate like this in our neighborhood,” Shaw said. “I’ve gotten hundreds of gay flags from people. The response has been great, the neighborhood is very Republican, but I’ve had not one negative comment.”
One family, who declined to be named, sent a flag along and a note saying they were glad to have Shaw as a neighbor and wanted her to know not everyone is hateful.
For some, the main crime against Shaw was a crime against bedrock conservative principle.
“What bothers me is that someone would come onto private property and steal something,” said Geri Bentley, the president of the South Shore Harbour Community Association and a former city council member. “It’s just not right.”
Someone also stole flags from Bentley’s yard and that of several neighbors in recent months, Bentley said.
“As long as you’re not hurting someone, you should have a right to your own opinions,” she said.
Shaw’s wife called the League City Police Department the first time a flag was stolen, just to have it on the record. She called again to report the threatening letter, Shaw said.
The letter was more troubling that the loss of the flags, Shaw said.
Matthew Maggiolino, spokesman for the League City Police Department, this week confirmed the department received a call, and eventually made an arrest.
That person, however, was a juvenile, so police can’t release information about his identity, Maggiolino said. The boy came to police attention while they investigated the robbery of a gas station in the area.
Investigators came to suspect the boy was involved in the flag theft while questioning him about the robbery, Maggiolino said.
Prosecutors pursued a robbery charges against the minor boy because it was the more serious of the two crimes, Maggiolino said.
The thefts occurred in June, which is Gay Pride month.
The rainbow flag has been a popular symbol of gay rights since the late 1970s and has been used in various forms at gay pride events for years, according to an Associated Press report.
“I’m just very happy about how it turned out,” Shaw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.