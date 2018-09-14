THE LATEST
- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula are under a flash flood warning until 12:30 p.m.
- Galveston has canceled all public transportation routes on Friday.
- Texas A&M University has canceled classes.
Update, 11:36 a.m.
There are a handful of impassable streets in Galveston as of 11 a.m., according to the city. Ferry Road, Broadway at 44th Street, Harborside at 14th Street and 51st Street are all impassable, according to the city.
Update, 11:14 a.m.
Flooding in Dickinson isn't currently an issue, head of emergency management David Popoff said, but high water centered around the Nicholstone neighborhood west of the city, as well as in areas surrounding Dickinson High School and Hughes Road Elementary School has been reported, city officials said.
Bryan Milward, Dickinson's director of public works, said the city is getting help identifying trouble spots from a couple drones. Once flooding is spotted, city employees can go out and unclog backed up ditches and tributaries prone to flooding.
Update, 10:31 a.m.
The National Weather Service in League City has extended its flash flood warning for Galveston until 12:30 p.m.
Up to three inches of rain has fallen on Galveston in the last three hours, according to the weather service.
Inland parts of the county are under a flash flood watch until 4 p.m.
Update, 9:53 a.m.
Friday's flooding is not directly related to the tropical disturbance that has been hanging over the Gulf of Mexico in recent days, the National Weather Service in League City said.
That disturbance, which was first detected near the Yucatan Peninsula, now has just a 20 percent chance of turning into a tropical depression or storm.
The heavy rain should gradually move westward, according to the weather service. There will be less rain on Friday night and Saturday, with some scattered thunderstorms possible.
Update, 9:49 a.m.
Texas A&M University at Galveston has canceled classes for the rest of the day on Friday. The school has directed students to shelter in place on campus until further notice.
Update, 9:43 a.m.
The city has placed some barricades across part of the Strand downtown. After a similar storm on Labor Day, some business groups asked the city to do more to prevent traffic from moving around downtown while streets are flooded.
Update, 9:27 a.m.
Galveston has canceled all public transit services because of flooding, the city announced.
The National Weather Service has received reports of street flooding in the area around Ball High School in Galveston.
Original story
Southern Galveston County is under a flash flood warning until 10:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service is League City.
A warning means flooding is happening or is imminent.
The warning went into effect a 8:36 a.m.
Moderate to heavy rain will cause some streets to flood, according to the weather service.
The warning includes all of Galveston Island, Jamaica Beach, Pelican Island, Crystal Beach and Port Bolivar.
