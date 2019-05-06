Medical professionals at University of Texas Medical Branch on Wednesday will celebrate completion of the medical branch’s six-room Biocontainment Care Unit, a highly specialized facility for the care of patients with high containment pathogens like the Ebola virus.
After an Ebola outbreak that infected three Texans in 2014, the medical branch was designated a location for the Health and Human Services Regional Ebola and other Special Pathogens Treatment Center for Region 6 of the United States, an area that includes Texas and the surrounding states of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico. There are 10 regions across the country, each with a designated biocontainment care unit.
The unit is discreetly placed near the emergency room at the medical branch, with its own door where ambulances can pull up directly to the building to avoid bringing dangerous pathogens through the main building, said Chad Connally, program manager for the unit.
Connally has overseen construction and design of the unit since 2015 and has recruited nurses from other areas of the hospital who will be called to the unit when and if it’s occupied by high-risk patients.
“This whole thing started out of a desire to keep our staff safe all the way back to 2003 and the SARS outbreak,” Connally said. “When the government and the CDC asked if we wanted to be the regional treatment center, we were already prepared to accept patients, and now we can accept more of them with more confidence.”
At first glance, the unit looks like any hospital floor with a nurses’ station and doors leading to patient rooms. But there’s more to the rooms than meets the eye.
“All of these rooms have primary and secondary containment capability,” Connally said, meaning any system breached for any reason automatically defaults to a backup. “We used a different kind of paint on the walls that’s not porous. If you look, there are no acoustic ceiling tiles, just smooth surfaces. At the corners of all the walls, ceiling, windows and doors there are no sharp corners to make cleaning more efficient. The electric outlets are all sealed with silicone to prevent the escape of any bacteria or pathogen.”
Each room is equipped with airflow capability that every hour goes through 16 complete air exchanges, emptying the room of air into special filters and replacing it with fresh air. Each patient room also has an ante-room through which personnel enter and exit and from where monitoring of all work takes place.
“The rooms are a little larger than normal because everything that comes in, like portable X-ray machines, stays in place until the patient leaves the unit,” Connally said. “Every room is wired to the hospital’s emergency power grid so that if the system goes down anywhere else, we won’t lose the biocontainment care unit.”
The floor has its own lab so blood and other test samples don’t leave the unit. A video intercom system linking the nurses’ station to patients’ rooms allows communicating with a patient, visitor or health care worker — or a distant consulting health professional — without having to don protective equipment to enter a patient room.
The cost of the completed unit was about $17 million with funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the medical branch.
“It has been a real learning experience for all of us,” Connally said.
One concern was finding a balance between the expert knowledge provided by researchers at the Galveston National Laboratory where researchers study these viruses, and providing topnotch clinical care, most likely critical care, to patients facing severe isolation.
“We need to be a safe and efficient unit and still be able to treat people well,” Connally said.
As an example, he pointed to windows in patient rooms. Standard containment protocol prohibits windows, but natural light is essential to the healing process, he said. So in the six patient rooms in the unit, windows have been placed that allow a patient to see out but prevent anyone seeing in.
Maintaining privacy for patients with these kinds of diseases is paramount, he said.
Dr. Susan McLellan, an infectious diseases specialist, is medical director of the Biocontainment Care Unit.
Expertise from scientists at the national lab with their understanding of the pathophysiology of these viruses can contribute to better physician knowledge, McLelland said. Her major concern, however, is that patients receive a very high level of intensive care.
“It’s not just designed to keep scary bugs in so nobody else gets sick,” McLellan said. “It’s really designed to give someone intensive treatment, an important developing concept of the last five years.”
Providing intensive care procedures, like intubation and dialysis, to patients infected with biocontainment pathogens in a situation where care providers also are safe has demonstrated since the 2014 Ebola outbreak that, with aggressive care, the survival rate of patients increases, McLellan said.
Given all the resources at hand at a unit like the medical branch’s, with sophisticated safety measures for personnel and assured delivery of high-quality care, the challenge becomes transporting what is learned to lower-resource settings where there is more disease, like West African nations affected by Ebloa outbreaks.
“There’s an ethical expectation now that didn’t exist at the beginning of the last outbreak, to increase the level of basic care wherever the disease presents,” McLellan said.
Like Connally, McLellan appreciates the value of having a safe place to treat these patients, she said.
“Our ability to make it safe to provide treatment in extreme circumstances is really something we should be proud of, a reflection of the expertise on hand at this institution,” she said.
