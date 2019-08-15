Dr. Ben Raimer, a longtime physician, professor, policy expert and healthcare leader at University of Texas Medical Branch and in Galveston County, has been appointed interim president as Dr. David Callender takes his leave.
Callender will leave the medical branch Aug. 31 for a new position as president and CEO of Houston’s Memorial Hermann Health System, starting Sept. 1.
The university system’s board of regents will launch a search for a permanent president for the medical branch while Raimer takes over as interim, said James Milliken, University of Texas System Chancellor as he announced Raimer’s appointment Thursday.
“I’m certainly in awe of the responsibility,” Raimer said. “It takes a team and we have a strong team of faculty, staff, administrators, students and researchers at UTMB.”
Raimer and others will be working to put a strategic plan in place for the next several years at the medical branch, he said.
“My plan is to stay the course, mark our milestones and celebrate our future success when it comes,” Raimer said. “I think we have a wonderful group of people at UTMB. Our strength has always been in our people.”
Milliken praised Raimer’s legacy of service.
“UTMB is a health science center of global influence that also is entrusted with caring for the people of Galveston and its surrounding communities,” Milliken said. “Dr. Raimer clearly understands this dynamic. He has been devoted to the Galveston community for decades and has considerable expertise in patient care and health care management. Dr. Raimer will be a strong and capable leader for UTMB during this transition period.”
Raimer, 71, has most recently served as senior vice president for the Office of Health Policy and Legislative Affairs at the medical branch, is a tenured professor in the departments of Pediatrics, Family Medicine and Preventive Medicine and Community Health and has held numerous academic and administrative positions at the medical branch over the past 40-plus years, according to the university.
Before joining the faculty, Raimer earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Medicine.
Raimer has served the state, the county and the city of Galveston in multiple roles during his tenure at the medical branch.
He is a former president of the Texas Pediatric Society. In 2009, he was appointed to head the Texas Health Disparities Task Force by Gov. Rick Perry, then later served on the state’s Health and Human Services Council. He is a past chair of the Galveston Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, for which he was named Citizen of the Year by The Daily News in 2008.
After Hurricane Ike in 2008, when the medical branch was in a state of disrepair, Raimer spearheaded the Galveston County Health Access Program, bringing together different care providers and service agencies in the county to make health care more accessible to all residents.
He is the current president of the United Board of Health at the Galveston County Health District in addition to teaching and representing the medical branch at the state legislature.
“I will probably reprioritize some things myself and UT will be launching a search in the very near future,” Raimer said. “We don’t know how long it will take.
“I look forward to serving the community and UTMB.”
Heard UTMB let a few Hospital Administrators go today. Hmmmm...new regime I guess.
