DICKINSON
About 300 students — nearly half the population at Dunbar Middle School — were absent Wednesday after a shooting threat on Tuesday, and school officials said the low attendance rate has delayed an internal investigation into who made the threat.
The threat, which was written on a bathroom wall at the school, led to only 53 percent of the student body attending classes Wednesday, according to attendance data provided by the Dickinson Independent School District. The low attendance hindered campus administrators’ efforts to talk to witnesses and suspects about the author of the threat, which stated: “We are going to shoot up the school tomorrow.”
“About half of the school was absent yesterday so we weren’t able to continue the investigation,” Tammy Dowdy, director of communications for the district said. In an email, Dowdy also said the school district considered the absences unexcused.
“Investigators weren’t able to talk with the people they needed to talk to, so they’re continuing to try and talk with people today,” Dowdy said.
The investigation still was underway Thursday afternoon, said Cpl. Cliff Foster of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Dickinson ISD School Liaison Division. From his perspective, attendance wasn’t a problem because law enforcement could go to students’ houses if necessary, he said.
“We came to school the following day, conducted interviews, talked to students and it led to no leads,” he said. “In my opinion, the attendance didn’t have anything to do with it.”
The district’s statement about attendance delaying the investigation, which was posted on the Dickinson school district’s Facebook page on Wednesday, stemmed from the administration’s incomplete internal investigation, Dowdy said.
Meanwhile, parents who kept their children home from school on Wednesday and afterward said they didn’t want to take any chances because the threat had specified that a shooting would take place the next day.
“Maybe it’s just a threat or whatnot, but you don’t want to take that chance of sending your kid to school when someone said something was going to happen that day,” said Courtney Territo, who kept her daughter home from school on Wednesday and also Thursday because the investigation wasn’t complete. “The most disturbing part is they couldn’t finish the investigation.”
Jaqueline Hillencamp, whose son attends Dunbar, was uncomfortable sending him back to school until the author of the threat was identified, she said.
“They haven’t found out who’s done it yet,” she said. “They told parents that it’s locked down like Fort Knox over there, but I told them that until they know who did it I’m not comfortable sending my son to school. It’s scary and sad that this is a reality for us; that in this day and age, I have to worry about my kids going to school.”
The threat at Dunbar happened about five months after a May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School where 10 people were killed, leaving area schools on high alert.
Thursday attendance rates at Dunbar Middle School were nearly back up to pre-Tuesday threat levels at more than 93 percent, district data showed.
Tuesday’s threat at Dunbar is one of five to occur at a Dickinson school district campus this year. Earlier this month, violent threats at Barber Middle School, Kranz Junior High and Lobit Middle School led to three students being removed from their respective campuses, with one of them arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat against a juvenile.
A fifth threat at Barber Middle School on Wednesday, which involved a student allegedly telling another student “I’m going to kill everyone,” led to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office arresting a student, school officials said.
Attendance at the schools where those threats took place didn’t see a decrease afterward, according to attendance numbers. For instance, at Kranz Junior High, where a threat written on the bathroom wall stated: “I’m shooting this school up on January 19, 2019. I hate this school and my life.” 93 percent of the student body was in attendance the day after that threat — more than the number of students that went to school the day the threat was made.
Dowdy chalks this up to the fact that Tuesday’s threat at Dunbar specified a shooting would take place “tomorrow,” as opposed to a future date.
The Dickinson school district will be able to file a low attendance waiver with the state so that Wednesday’s absences won’t count against the district’s funding at the end of the year, Dowdy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.