GALVESTON
The city hopes to clean up a program that promotes cultural exchange and partnership by formalizing standards for an unofficial sister city committee.
The 15-member volunteer group has seen several iterations over the years, but a more formalized version will help solidify programs, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The sister cities program partners two communities in different countries for cultural exchange.
The city council will eventually discuss empaneling a group to manage the relationship formally, Barnett said.
“We’ve discussed three-year terms, without term limits, and allow non-Galveston residents on the committee,” Barnett said.
The city council may also cut ties with three of Galveston’s five partners, she said.
Relationships with Armavir, Armenia; Trivandrum, India; and Veracruz, Mexico are inactive, so the council will discuss ending them to focus on the other two, Barnett said.
The city is active with two of the five current partnerships with Niigata, Japan and Stravanger, Norway, Barnett said.
“The city council will consider changes to our sister city programs to dissolve our formal sister city relationships with the three inactive communities,” Barnett said.
Besides the symbolic significance, the partnership has created concrete programs in Galveston schools.
Galveston Independent School District students exchange regularly with students in Niigata, district Director of Fine Arts Stephen Duncan said. He helped coordinate an anniversary celebration with Niigata officials in 2015 and is still active in promoting the partnership among students, he said.
“There’s just something right about being multicultural and multinational and folks having direct contact with people from around the world,” Duncan said.
Students have gone to both Niigata and Stravanger to study on a short-term basis, he said.
He pointed to a video exchange program managed by Ball High School Hospitality Program Director Sherry Rooks as an example of this program’s concrete benefit.
“The best way for a teenager to learn something a lot of times is from another teenager,” Rooks said.
Right now, her students are learning about Japanese recycling programs, Rooks said.
Duncan also sees the exchange as a chance to coordinate on problems facing both cities, he said.
Niigata officials have been interested in learning about Galveston’s beach reclamation projects and both have assisted the other in times of emergency, he said. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ike in 2008, Niigata sent $35,000 to Galveston to save or replant trees, Assistant City Secretary Nellie De La Fuente said. President Dwight D. Eisenhower founded nonprofit Sister Cities International in 1956 to connection American cities with other communities around the world.
More than 60 years later, the nonprofit has 500 member communities with 2,000 partnerships in more than 140 countries, according to its website.
