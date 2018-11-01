TEXAS CITY
Progress identifying the small child whose body was pulled from Moses Bayou on Wednesday has been delayed by a day because of Wednesday night’s storm that knocked out power at the medical examiner’s building in Texas City.
While authorities have not officially said the body is the remains of a missing 2-year-old girl from College Station, police there on late Thursday afternoon charged the girl’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend with felonies related to her disappearance and the gruesome discovery.
Tiaundra Kae Christon, 21, and Kenny D’Shawn Hewett, 32, were both charged with fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, according to court records.
Hewett was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to jail records. He is being held on $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
Christon is being held at the Brazos County Jail on $750,000 bond, according to jail records. She had previously been charged with false reporting and abandoning/endangering a child.
Christon is the mother of Hazana Anderson, 2, who was first reported missing early Sunday morning. College Station police confirmed Hewett is Christon’s boyfriend, according to the Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Authorities on Wednesday found the body of a small child in the bayou, but a planned autopsy of the child was delayed because of the power outage, said John Florence, spokesperson for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Scant information was available Thursday from any of the law enforcement agencies involved in Wednesday’s recovery effort north of Texas City on state Highway 146.
Florence could report only that the child’s body was found by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department’s dive team at 3:55 p.m. “at the railroad trestle in the water” in the 3500 block of 146 southbound.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard, of the department’s Houston-area office, said Texas Rangers, along with the College Station and Bryan police departments and Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, were involved in an ongoing investigation with the assistance of the Houston and Bellaire police departments and would release no more details at this time.
College Station Police Chief Scott McCollum, spoke at a 6 p.m. press conference on Wednesday about the discovery of the body near Texas City and his department’s ongoing investigation into a missing person reported on Sunday.
“Over the last 72-plus hours, the College Station Police Department, along with numerous other local, state and federal agencies, have worked tirelessly to locate 2-year-old Hazana Anderson,” McCollum said.
“Today, as a result of these efforts, investigators responded to the greater Houston area where they coordinated with local authorities and were able to recover remains that are consistent with that of a small child. Efforts will continue to positively identify the remains and these efforts will take several weeks.”
McCollum said his department would not take questions about the investigation and would continue to work with prosecutors and law enforcement partners “as we seek to determine all of the facts of Hazana’s disappearance.”
