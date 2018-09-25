SANTA FE
A Santa Fe High School student accused of verbally threatening a teacher Monday was charged with making a terroristic threat against a public servant.
The unidentified student was removed from campus, according to a letter that Santa Fe High School Principal Rachel Blundell sent to parents Tuesday.
Santa Fe ISD Police Chief Walter Braun declined to comment on the incident because the student is a juvenile.
Jack Roady, district attorney for Galveston County, said Santa Fe school district police investigated the student’s actions and “the charging decision was made based on the evidence.”
“He’ll be processed through the juvenile justice system on that charge,” Roady said, declining to answer more questions because the student is a minor.
This is the second threat that’s taken place at Santa Fe High School since August. Earlier this month, two students were removed from school because of a text message that one sent to the other that contained a list of students they wanted to kill. In that incident, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office decided against filing charges.
The two threats follow the May 18 shooting at the high school that left 10 dead and as many as 13 others injured.
The reason why the most recent incident ended in charges while the previous one didn’t comes down to the individual aspects of each case, Roady said.
“Each case will depend on the facts of each case,” he said. “If the facts give rise to a criminal offense then that’s what will happen.”
The offense with which the student was charged is a class A misdemeanor, Roady said.
