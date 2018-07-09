FRIENDSWOOD
Firefighters Sunday battled a house fire started by a lightning strike.
The renters living in the house weren't at the home on Dolan Springs Lane at the time of the fire, firefighter Marc Faber said. But a dog was safely rescued and reunited with its owner, Faber said. There were no injuries, he said.
A witness called in to report the fire about 11:45 a.m. after lightning struck the house. Police and EMS were first to the scene, where they learned a dog was inside, he said. Police were able to clear the home and rescue the dog, Faber said.
The lightning strike had caused a fire in the attic and flames already had broken through the roof, Faber said.
"There was significant damage to the home," Faber said.
It took nearly three hours to extinguish the fire and secure the scene, Faber said. Other fire departments, including League City and Forest Bend, provided help putting out the fire, he said.
