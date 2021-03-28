GALVESTON
Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged nine people suspected of impaired driving over spring break, according to the sheriff's office.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 28, 2021 @ 6:42 pm
GALVESTON
Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged nine people suspected of impaired driving over spring break, according to the sheriff's office.
Myer Lee: (409) 683-5247; myer.lee@galvnews.com and on Twitter @thesquarescriv
Reporter
Myer joined The Daily News in later 2020 after previously working at our sister newspaper the Del Rio News-Herald.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.