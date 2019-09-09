LEAGUE CITY
A weekend has come and gone, but investigators are still tight-lipped about an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found in an apartment Thursday.
League City police declined to release more information to The Daily News on Monday, more than four days after investigators found the body in an apartment at the Briar Palms Apartment complex, 1215 E. Main St.
While the police department declined comment, the man has been identified as Tommie McKee, 38, of League City, said John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The police department announced finding the body, which it's treating as a possible homicide case, on Friday, one day after the death occurred.
McKee died from “wounds sustained during an apparent physical assault,” the department said Friday. Police did not describe what the injuries were, but denied media reports that McKee had been shot.
Investigators have identified a person of interest in the killing, but no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.
Police on Friday announced a press conference about the case, only to later cancel it.
