BOLIVAR
Thousands of households on Bolivar were without power Sunday afternoon, which Entergy Texas, the power supplier, attributed to storms.
As of 2:30 p.m., power was out for about 5,500 Entergy Texas customers on the peninsula and in Jefferson County. An online tracker estimated more than 4,900 households on the peninsula were without power.
Crews were working on the peninsula and the company estimated power would be restored by 9 p.m. Sunday. The Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry was operating normally, according to Texas Department of Transportation.
