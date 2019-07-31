GALVESTON
An industrial company owned by the Sullivan family wants to push a railroad track through city-owned property near the site of the proposed new Pelican Island bridge, a move some city officials said might affect the design of the bridge.
If a federal oversight board approves the spur line, the company could use eminent domain to buy property the city is not inclined to sell.
Texas International Terminals, a liquid and dry-bulk facility, in November filed an application with the federal government for a railroad line running from its property, 4800 Port Industrial Road, to a BNSF Railway line south of the 5500 block of Harborside Drive, according to case records.
The 2,800-foot railway line would open up direct access from Texas International’s property to the BNSF railway line, rather than relying on switching services from Union Pacific Railroad, whose rail line lies between the company property and BNSF, according to the case records.
Texas International Terminals is owned by Sullivan Interests, a company that provides services and products to various industries, including marine terminals and land development.
Sullivan representatives did not respond to requests for comment made Tuesday or Wednesday.
The Surface Transportation Board, the federal agency that oversees construction of railroad lines, could decide within months whether to grant Texas International’s request, board Deputy Director Janie Sheng said.
If the board grants permission, Texas International could through eminent domain powers force the city to sell its property through, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The city would rather not sell the property, which is now empty, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“If left to our natural inclination, we wouldn’t sell it,” Yarbrough said.
The property is immediately next to the Pelican Island Bridge and near the Galveston landing of the proposed new bridge.
Sale of the property could affect design of the bridge, Yarbrough said.
“The Pelican Island bridge design has not gotten down to that level of detail to know where the right of way is going through,” Yarbrough said.
Union Pacific won’t oppose the proposal for the railroad crossing, company spokeswoman Kristen South said.
BNSF is awaiting formal approval from the federal board, company spokeswoman Jeanelle Davis said.
“This would ultimately give BNSF direct access to serve the Texas International Terminals facility,” Davis said.
It was unclear exactly when the federal board would review the case, Sheng said.
The city will wait until the federal board makes a decision, but already has started appraising the land in the event it must sell, said Marc Hill, an attorney the city hired for the case.
