New risk maps that will determine who must have federal flood insurance and how much it will cost are out for parts of Galveston County and residents can appeal the new boundaries and dimensions.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency updated flood risk information and flood insurance rate maps for Hitchcock, Tiki Island and unincorporated areas of Galveston County, agency officials said.
The latest maps stem from a long-term project to redefine the flood maps and flood insurance risks based on newer data, officials said.
Property owners have until Sept. 18 to lobby the agency with proposed changes, authorities said.
The proposed maps put most of the bayshore communities in either A zones or V zones, both of which require property owners to hold flood insurance, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The V floodway zone is considered the most hazardous, agency officials said.
Under the new maps, downtown Hitchcock, the Harborwalk area and Bayou Vista are mostly in an A flood zone, where insurance is required, according to the agency.
Areas around the former blimp base appear to be in the X flood, which carries a 0.2 percent chance of flooding in any given year, according to the agency.
The map is available online and allows users to look up their home addresses to determine whether they were affected by the changes.
After the comment period, FEMA will have to adjust maps to reflect changes accepted through the appeals process, according to the agency.
The existing maps were outdated and do not reflect new technological advances nor natural occurrences that could have changed the flood risk.
Property owners can submit an appeal if they think modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect, officials said.
But an appeal must include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support the claim, officials said.
