In the days after the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School, some people questioned why the accused shooter was allowed to be in violation of a school district dress code that forbade wearing trench coats on campus.
Reacting to that news, several Galveston County school districts, including Clear Creek, addressed dress code changes during security committee meetings.
But while the changes might help, experts said they weren’t sure districts should rely on dress codes to increase security.
“Changing the uniform might help in that anything out of the norm could be enough for a teacher to go over there and at least talk to the kid, but you could be doing that now without the uniform policy,” said Matthew Fuller, an associate professor of higher education leadership and dean of the doctoral program in higher education leadership at Sam Houston State University.
More school districts nationally are requiring school uniforms as a security measure, rising from about 13.5 percent during the 2003-04 school year to 19.3 percent during the 2011-12 school year, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics.
“We believe uniforms help school staff and security quickly spot intruders and any other individuals who do not belong,” said Dyann Polzin, spokeswoman for Galveston Independent School District.
School uniforms prevent students from concealing weapons beneath baggy clothing and eliminate distractions, Polzin said.
Galveston students from prekindergarten through eighth grade wear uniforms, Polzin said.
Locally, the conversation has mostly stayed away from uniform proposals, but several district safety committees recommended revamping dress code policies and banning trench coats, among other items, after the Santa Fe High School shooting.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s safety committee, for instance, recommended banning trench coats and oversized jackets as part of a revamp of the dress code policy for the 2018-19 school year.
Individual campuses in the district already had measures against trench coats, but the overall district code for the 2017-18 school year only prohibited clothing that administrators said posed a health, safety or disruption problem, records show.
Several other districts, including Santa Fe, Friendswood and Texas City, already had measures against trench coats and recommended monitoring and enforcing existing policies, officials said.
“Although there were no changes, only clarifications added to the existing dress code, consistent monitoring and enforcement will improve the safety and security at all Santa Fe ISD schools,” said Patti Hanssard, spokeswoman for the district.
But districts shouldn’t rely on trench coats to be an identifying feature in all school shootings, Fuller said.
“Most kids that we have seen since the Columbine shooting have not worn fatigue-style dress,” Fuller said. “They aren’t going in with trench coats and camo pants. I think the number is something like 40 percent.”
But dress code policies dealing with safety concerns aren’t just to prevent school shootings, said Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for Texas City Independent School District.
“It’s a safety concern to wear flip-flops,” she said.
Several county school districts also prohibit head coverings, such as hats, caps and hoodies, if worn over the head, with religious exceptions, officials said.
“We believe when a student is walking around one of our buildings, they should be easily identified,” said Dayna Owen, spokeswoman for the Friendswood school district. “For this reason, FISD does not allow hats, hoodies that cover their head, head coverings of any kind or facial hair.”
While local education officials have taken steps to prohibit specific items in dress code policy, administrators ultimately determine what is and isn’t acceptable, Tortorici said.
“If there’s a question, it is first handled at a campus level,” she said. “If necessary, it would come to the central office and then the board if there’s still an issue about it.”
Assistant principals meet each summer to look at the dress code and propose revisions if they’re needed, Tortorici said.
