Galveston County voters on the first day of early voting Monday encountered new devices that incorporate touch screens and paper ballots.
The devices will be used to secure votes in a safe manner, Galveston County Clerk Dwight Sullivan said.
The change is meant to enhance voting integrity by creating a paper record of every ballot cast.
The device, called Verity Duo, is made by a company called Hart InterCivic, Sullivan said.
The Verity Duo replaced the direct recording electronic voting machines the county had been using, Sullivan said.
“The decision was made to have more transparency in voter integrity,” Sullivan said. “The new devices will ensure a more secure voting system.”
Voters will receive a blank piece of paper and an access code, Sullivan said.
Voters will put their access code on the screen and then insert their blank sheet of paper inside the device, Sullivan said.
Voters will then select the candidates of their choice and when finished, the machines will print a paper copy of their votes Sullivan said.
The paper will then be inserted into a scanning machine that tallies the votes and is then stored in an attached ballot box, Sullivan said.
Sheriff’s deputies and an election judge will check the ballot boxes to ensure they are secured, Sullivan said.
“There will be two padlocks on each box,” Sullivan said. “One key will be held by a deputy and the other will be held by an election judge. Both must be together to open the box.”
Although there haven't been any issues with voter fraud in Galveston County, the new method will make voting more secure, Sullivan said.
The deputy and election judge will take the ballots to the county clerk for final counting, Sullivan said.
More than 5,000 ballots were cast early on the first day of voting, Sullivan said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
