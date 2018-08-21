GALVESTON
Monique Lewis, the principal at Central Media Arts Academy, was optimistic the long-struggling campus would perform well on the state’s newest set of accountability ratings — maybe even draw a few distinctions, she said.
“But when I saw we moved from a D rating to a B and received five distinctions, it took me out,” she said. “I had an out-of-body experience.”
A year after Galveston Independent School District’s board of trustees approved spending more than $600,000 to hire a new eight-person administrative team at the school, it achieved impressive results in the state’s most recent accountability scores.
“Obviously, it’s 180 degrees of difference,” school board President Matthew Hay said. “When we made that decision, we said we wanted to make big changes. The biggest complaint at the time was that we were spending all of this money on a school that had just been given passing scores on its accountability. But we thought Central can do way better than that.”
Central Middle School “met standard” in the Texas Education Agency’s 2018 accountability ratings, improving upon the 2017 ratings by garnering distinctions in reading, mathematics, comparative academic growth, postsecondary readiness and comparative closing the gaps, records show.
While the school in 2017 also “met standard” after a four-year streak during which the campus received “improvement required” ratings, the campus did improve from the equivalent of a D rating to a B rating, Hay said.
Before arriving at Central, Lewis worked at Fondren Middle School in Houston Independent School District and trustees said she did an excellent job turning it around.
Turning around a campus requires creating a culture of learning and changing the way people think, Lewis said.
“Just because a community has lived a certain way, you are entitled to learn and think in a different way,” Lewis said. “We want to give people those choices. If the community decides to remain where they are, they are left behind. We are moving forward, and we are doing so in an aggressive way.”
And, just because the campus improved substantially, doesn’t mean administrators aren’t working to continue to improve, Lewis said.
“At the end of the day, the best is yet to come,” Lewis said. “We are just getting started. The message is that we are moving toward one of the best, comprehensive middle schools.”
Lewis’ work can serve as an example to the district that didn’t have any campuses on the “improvement required” list for the first time since 2009, Superintendent Kelli Moulton said.
“I think there’s an opportunity to do at Rosenberg what we did at Central without the spending,” Hay said. “It’s a smaller school, so we can go about it a slightly different way. But we have that example.”
Trustees in June voted to change the name of Coastal Village Elementary School back to Rosenberg Elementary School for the next school year and, with it, made several curriculum changes because of its failure to meet performance measures and because of severe teacher turnover, Moulton said.
As part of the redesign plan for Coastal Village Elementary, third- and fourth-grade students will be moved from the campus to other district campuses, Moulton said.
The students’ new campuses will be Burnet Elementary, Morgan Elementary and Parker Elementary, officials said.
Former Austin Middle School Principal Cathy Van Ness also was named executive principal at the campus, officials said.
Van Ness had previously overseen the district’s magnet program at the Austin campus. During her tenure, the school received a coveted 2017 Blue Ribbon Schools designation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.