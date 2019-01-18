TEXAS CITY
The water provider for several county communities plans next week to repair a section of line at the intersection of Interstate 45 and Highway 146, but doesn't expect any service interruption, a spokeswoman said.
The Gulf Coast Water Authority plans to take the 42-inch line out of service Tuesday to begin repairs, and should have it operational by the end of the week, spokeswoman Kathy Thomas said.
The authority will use an alternative water line to supply Galveston, Tiki Island, Bayou Vista, Hitchcock and Santa Fe, Thomas said. The line also supplies parts of La Marque and Dickinson.
A leak in a water authority pipe in November cut off service from several county communities and put the island on water restrictions. These repairs are unrelated to the leak and shouldn't affect water supply, Thomas said.
