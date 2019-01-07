TEXAS CITY
More than 24 hours after a 7-year-old boy went missing, authorities are still searching for Xavion Young, police said.
At 2 p.m., police were still searching for the boy, who went missing from the Costa Mariposa Apartment Homes, 7555 Medical Center Drive, about noon Sunday, Texas City Police Department police said.
As of noon Monday, more than 150 personnel from 15 agencies were participating in the search, Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton said.
Helicopters, search dogs and dive teams have joined the effort to find Young, who is autistic and doesn't speak, police said.
Crews are currently searching within a 1-mile radius of the apartment buildings, said Tim Miller, founder and director of Texas EquuSearch. The nonprofit aids in the recover of lost or missing persons.
"There's a lot of wooded areas," Miller said. "There's a lot of weeded areas. There's a lot of things in that 1-mile radius of what he disappeared, so things could be easily missed. We're basically doing shoulder to shoulder searches."
A dive team was dispatched overnight, but searchers haven't found Young in the floodwater retention ponds surrounding the apartments and so far received no indication he is in the water, Miller said.
"The dive team's on standby in case we do locate anything," Miller said.
Young's mother, Reecey DeRouen, asks anyone who comes across her son to call his name and call the authorities, she said.
"He knows his name regardless of who calls," DeRouen said. "He may not come to you. He's going to make some kind of noise once you call his name."
Young is a second-grader at La Marque Primary School and has two sisters, who are 11 and 2 years old, DeRouen said.
Young went missing when DeRouen went to the restroom, DeRouen said. She believes her son wandered outside where he likes to feed a goose, she said.
"That's how people know him," DeRouen said. "The boy with the goose."
DeRouen noticed her son was missing within 10 minutes and called the police when she couldn't find him herself, she said.
"I just want my baby to come home," DeRouen said. "I don't care how far he went."
Police don't suspect the boy was abducted, Stanton said.
"We've had no reports of any suspicious behaviors or any suspicious activities, prior to him leaving the home," Stanton said.
Police filed a statewide alert for the missing 7-year-old through the Texas Department of Public Safety, police said.
Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Baytown Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas EquuSearch are also involved in the search, police said.
The 7-year-old is autistic and nonverbal and was last seen wearing gray and white plaid shorts and blue and black Velcro shoes, police said. He was not wearing a shirt at the time he went missing, police said.
He is 3 feet, 7 inches tall and 54 pounds, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to call 409-643-5720.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.