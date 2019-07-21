GALVESTON
This fall, the beach side of Galveston Island State Park will close for at least two years for redevelopment construction, following in part an initial master plan dedicated to reflecting the evolving ecologies of a barrier island.
In other words, a plan that would take into consideration the likelihood of future storms, subsidence, rising seas and the migration of habitats inland.
“In 2008, Hurricane Ike completely ravaged Galveston Island State Park,” according to a plan by Studio Outside, a Dallas-based landscape architect firm commissioned by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. “The redevelopment master plan is a new precedent for coastal recreation planning built on a foundation of predictive models.”
That plan received an award for excellence by the American Society of Landscape Architects in 2017, and is used as the basis for courses on progressive landscape planning.
But redevelopment plans for the entirety of Galveston Island State Park, bay to beach, have evolved in much the same way as barrier islands do — some erosion here, some shrinking habitat there — driven largely by financial realities.
That means the beach side will be nearly completely redeveloped, with many of the concepts of the master plan adopted, but beyond improvements already made, no additional redevelopment is planned for the bay side of the park, at least for now, parks and wildlife officials said.
Based on the elevation of the park and existing ecologies, the plan was designed to anticipate what would remain in 50 years and what the ecology would look like then, and would educate visitors in the fundamentals of barrier island ecology.
But some aspects of that broader plan have been shelved for lack of funding.
BEACH TO BAY
A major part of the initial master plan was a trail through the whole the park, a recreational and educational feature extending from bay to beach, showing visitors the full barrier island cross-section: seagrass beds, brackish bayous, oak mottes, freshwater pools, coastal prairies, tidal marsh, interdunal swales, dunes, beach and the Gulf.
At the moment, that’s no longer part of the plan, said Jeff Johnson, project manager for parks and wildlife.
“That’s a high-dollar ticket with a complete lack of funding,” Johnson said. “A very practical consideration is there are some very large electrical lines in the way.”
Such a trail, to secure funding, would have to be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
“We wanted a swooping ADA compliant trail you could ride a bike over, across FM 3005, from beach to bay,” Johnson said. “There are some great examples around the world like this, built for wildlife crossings.”
Another part of the bay side redevelopment plan, a Discovery Center near where an old amphitheater once stood, a big hump on the eastern edge of the bay side of the park, won’t see the light of day for lack of funding.
The Discovery Center would have hosted exhibits on storm resiliency, engineering and sustainable island construction practices, focusing on how manmade influences change island ecologies.
“There was a huge dollar figure associated with that, and we just never received state funding for it,” Johnson said.
Improvements to the bay side of the park, executed over the past five years, have included new, elevated housing for staff living on park property, and the renovation of two historic housing units, formerly used by staff, to lodging that can be rented by guests — one house that sleeps six and another that sleeps eight.
Additional improvements were made to bathroom facilities and other aspects of the camping area of the bay side of the park and to the existing Nature Center, open on weekends.
“In the last five years, we’ve put about $8 million or $9 million into several components on the bay side,” Johnson said.
The bay side of the park will remain open while construction takes place on the beach side.
AN ORGANIZED RETREAT
Beach side redevelopment will be paid for with $10.3 million of BP Deepwater Horizon mitigation funds, administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and $6 million of Texas Department of Transportation funds, dedicated exclusively to road demolition and rebuilding.
Starting this fall, when the park is closed, road building will commence first, taking at least a year, and non-road construction will follow. Completion will take two to three years, contingent on major weather setbacks, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife estimates.
Island residents and visitors will still be able to stroll along the beach between the dunes and the shoreline.
The parks and wildlife department has said in promotional materials that its new vision for the park will be to celebrate the mission of conservation and recreation, a far cry from flattening existing dunes in 1975, when the park was built, to make more room for recreational vehicle camping.
The Studio Outside master plan called for looking ahead, anticipating the effects of beach erosion, sea level rise, subsidence and storms on park land. Johnson characterized the plans as “an organized retreat from high water.”
“If you were to overlay the current layout of the camping loops on the beach side with the proposed roads, the new spine road feeding the camp loop is moved back closer to FM 3005 pretty significantly, compared to the existing layout,” Johnson said.
The new loops are oriented to be in line with prevailing winds and waves with a high spine road and loops extending closer to the Gulf, Johnson said.
“But as these geological developments happen, you have the ability to truncate that loop in an organized retreat.”
Raised tent camping platforms are also part of the plan that anticipates areas getting wetter over time, making it possible to stay dry and, at the same time, attracting a wider diversity of overnight guests.
Volunteers and staff members at the park already have begun propagating plants from native seed to restore and build new wetlands on the site, Johnson said.
“Ike was the impetus for forced redevelopment — and a rare chance to re-vision a park of this scale, literally from the ground up,” the original master plan said, and parts of that vision currently shelved could be resurrected if funding is secured, Johnson said.
