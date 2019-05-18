HITCHCOCK
Dawn Rosenboom thinks about May 18, 2018 every day.
On the one-year anniversary of the school shooting at Santa Fe High School, Rosenboom sat off to the side of a pavilion at a cookout at the Galveston County Fairgrounds. Her son, Colby, who was injured in the shooting, stood nearby.
“It’s basically like every other day,” she said. “You think about it when you wake up. You think about it when you go to bed.”
One of the things that has helped her, her husband and her son over the last year is therapy, she said.
“We took advantage of some of the counseling in the beginning,” she said. “It’s very important for people to know that there’s no stigma behind it. If you need to talk to somebody they’re there.”
On Saturday, the one-year anniversary of the shooting that left 10 dead and 13 injured at the high school, the Santa Fe Resiliency Center and the City of Santa Fe held an event that was largely focused on showing people ways they might find to cope with still fraught emotions over the shooting.
The event, called Resiliency Day — Remembering Angels, was held at the fairgrounds in Hitchcock, in part because the small city of Santa Fe did not have a facility large enough to accommodate the large crowds that the anniversary events was expected to bring.
The event culminated in a candlelight vigil as the sun set.
Before that, the resiliency center organized a series of activities inside one of the fairgrounds’ buildings. The center was created in the days following the shooting to provide comfort and therapy to Santa Fe residents affected by the shooting.
At Saturday’s event, the center organized art project and drum circles. It brought in massage therapists and therapy dogs. Organizers said the goal of the event was to provide a safe space for people to recognize the anniversary.
“We want to be able to show the community that we’re going to be stronger and we’re going to start rebuilding our lives and start moving forward,” said Wendy Norris, the public information officer for the resiliency center.
Attendees were also given information about services offered at the resiliency center.
Some of the offerings at the event were familiar to people who have been around the high school and the city during the past year. Some of the therapy dogs at the event have visited Santa Fe as many as 40 times in the last year, said Janet Cook, who was at the event with her golden retriever, Gabriel.
The dog therapy group, organized through Lutheran Church Charities, first came to Santa Fe the day after the shooting, Cook said. They’ve returned so many times that she now recognizes some of the students from the high school, she said.
“The kids are still hurting, but I think they’re beginning to heal,” Cook said.
Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor said a lot of thoughtful planning went into designing the event. He expects the remembrance day will become an annual event.
“This is something that will continue on,” he said. “I hope for the city that it continues on for as long as it needs.”
DAY OF RECOGNITION
Saturday’s local event wasn’t the only commemoration of the 2018 shooting. Gov. Greg Abbott called for a statewide moment of silence on Saturday, and the Texas House of Representatives passed a resolution in honor of the victims of the shooting.
In Parkland, Florida, families of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which took place three months prior to Santa Fe, planted a tree in honor of the Texas shooting.
Near that tree, a plaque noted the closeness felt between the two communities. “We will heal as one,” it said.
Back at the fairgrounds, some Santa Fe residents said they’d also taken it upon themselves to commemorate and cope with the anniversary in their own ways.
Julie Hill, a Santa Fe resident, moved around the crowd handing out green ribbons with the words “Santa Fe Strong” and “Never Forget” written on them.
She said that she had made 1,000 of the ribbons and had spent the day distributing them around the community. She left 100 at the local McDonalds, and stopped at other local businesses on the way to Hitchcock.
By the time she arrived, she’d gotten rid of half her supply.
“Wherever I can find people, they’re taking them,” she said.
