Mayors of cities surrounding Clear Lake are working together to address common issues, including flood mitigation and drainage, at the state and federal level.
In an unprecedented move, the mayors are talking, brainstorming and crafting solid arguments to take to their representatives before the 86th Legislature meets in January.
It’s a fraternity of sorts, Kemah Mayor Carl Joiner said.
“We’ve never had that before,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve had all the mayors working together. We used to be at odds.”
While flooding and drainage top the list of concerns for many of the 12 mayors, they have other issues, including proposed revenue caps and local control.
The Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership started a mayors’ roundtable in May with four mayors, President Bob Mitchell said.
The group has grown, and Mitchell is reaching out to more mayors in cities beyond the immediate partnership area and asking them to join the conversation.
“It’s something I had been thinking about for a while,” Mitchell said. “We need one big voice.”
Joiner served on the partnership’s protocol committee to work a legislative agenda and was the only mayor on the committee, he said. Joiner suggested it would be good to get more mayors involved.
“All the mayors around the lake have gotten to be good friends and work together,” Joiner said.
Mayor Pat Hallisey of League City meets with several of the mayors on a social basis often, he said.
Drainage emerged as a huge issue after Hurricane Harvey dumped more than 50 inches on the region 10 months ago. About 20,000 homes in Galveston County flooded, and every time it rains, residents worry it will happen again.
“People sit out there and think we aren’t doing anything,” Hallisey said.
This happens despite the drainage studies, public works initiatives, late-night grant writing sessions, long talks with engineers and realistic evaluations of how to pay for expensive infrastructure no one city can afford, he said.
“We can build the best drainage system in the world, but if we can’t drain Clear Creek, what good is it?” Hallisey said.
Clear Creek separates Galveston County from Harris County, but parts of both Friendswood and League City are in both counties. And many of the mayors sitting at the figurative roundtable are from cities in Harris County.
The creek’s watershed extends from Brazoria County to the west to Galveston Bay in the east.
One idea Hallisey likes is creating a northern Galveston County drainage district, but other mayors said that’s only an idea right now and not necessarily one the mayors would lobby for.
Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters, a member of the roundtable, is one who isn’t sure about creating a district.
“I have reservations,” Masters said. “I have concerns about creating another taxing entity.”
But all the mayors she has talked to are on the same page when it comes to wanting to build the proposed coastal spine and get federal funding to do it, she said.
The coastal spine is a proposed barrier to stop a storm surge when hurricane force winds push water from the Gulf of Mexico into Galveston Bay and flood coastal areas. It would cost about $3.2 billion to begin the project, officials said.
At the state level, the top concern for Masters is allowing cities to retain local control, she said.
Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner also is concerned about less local control when the state passes laws that don’t give cities choices, he said. The roundtable concept is needed, he said.
“We must stay together,” Wagner said. “We must.”
Each city has its own concerns. In Clear Lake Shores, for example, Mayor Mike McNamara would like flood mitigation money to raise the only road into the island portion of the small city of about 1,000 people. But engineers have said raising the road is not an option, he said.
“Clear Lake Shores is cut off when the water comes up,” McNamara said. “City Hall was inaccessible during Harvey and Ike.”
Working with the other cities helps during disasters and emergencies, Masters said.
“You can do so much more together,” Masters said. “Always strength in numbers, right?”
