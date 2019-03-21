DICKINSON
A police chase through Dickinson and other parts of Galveston County that ended with two people arrested Thursday afternoon might have roots in a weekend shooting, police said.
The arrests came after a police chase through northern parts of the county, a rollover crash and a manhunt that caused administrators at three Dickinson schools to lock the doors for more than an hour.
Police officials late Thursday said the incident was connected to a drive-by shooting in La Marque on Sunday morning.
The chase began about 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 45 in Dickinson, said Galveston Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shawn Lozica.
The sheriff’s office and the La Marque Police Department had for days been on the lookout for a 19-year-old man who was a suspect in the Sunday shooting, Lozica said.
Deputies spotted the man and attempted to stop him on the interstate, Lozica said. The car did not not stop and drove away from the deputies. The chase left Interstate 45 and continued onto FM 517, then to Deats Road in Dickinson and then to FM 1266, Lozica said.
The fleeing car reached speeds up to 115 mph, Lozica said. The pursuit covered about 20 miles.
The chase ended after the car rolled over into the ditch near the intersection of FM 1266 and 37th Street E., Lozica said.
Three people were in the car when it rolled, Lozica said. A 19-year-old man was arrested and a 17-year-old woman was detained at the scene but a 17-year-old man ran away from the crash, Lozica said.
Police swarmed the area in search for the second man. The search included the Galveston Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and officers from the Dickinson, Texas City, La Marque, League City, Alvin and Kemah police departments, Lozica said.
The search caused three schools in Dickinson to delay dismissal for more than an hour as police used dogs and helicopters to search for the person who escaped from the car.
School administrators lifted the security precautions about 3:45 p.m., and police announced they had arrested the 17-year-old man about 5 p.m.
No police officers were injured in the chase or accident. The 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and then released into police custody, Lozica said. The woman from the car was released without being charged, Lozica said.
Deputies anticipated charging both men with felonies for evading arrest, but charges had not been filed late Thursday.
The sheriff’s office has been assisting the La Marque Police Department in the investigation of the La Marque shooting since it happened, Lozica said. At about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday people inside two cars fired at a house on Linden Street, police said.
The house was hit by several bullets, but no one was injured in the shooting, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.