Free summer meals will be available for people 18 and younger starting Friday in Texas City.
Sponsored by the Galveston County Health District's Women, Infants and Children program, the Houston Food Bank, and Texas Department of Agriculture, free meals will be available from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays (excluding July 3) and Fridays through Aug. 14 at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101, in Texas City.
“We are thrilled to be part of this program," said Tiffany Rice, WIC director. "The goal is to make sure teens and children are eating nutritious meals while they are on summer break. This program will meet a huge need in the community.”
Meals will be served on a first come, first served basic with a limit of 40 meals provided on each day.
For information, call 409-949-3474.
— Angela Wilson
