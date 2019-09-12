SANTA FE
A Santa Fe man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for attacking a woman with a machete, breaking her neck and severing her finger, prosecutors said Thursday.
Jurors, who had been deliberating Michael Dewey Sirratt’s punishment since late Wednesday, reached their decision about 2 p.m. Thursday, First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
Sirratt will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence, Petroff said.
The Santa Fe man had been facing five to 99 years, or life, in prison since jurors found him guilty of two different aggravated assault charges in connection to the 2018 attack.
Sirratt was arrested in August 2018 when officers arrived at the 5300 bock of FM 646 in response to a report of a man attacking a woman with a machete, according to a police complaint.
