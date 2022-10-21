GALVESTON
After city officials this week rejected a trade group’s opinion contending no laws had been violated by allowing the Park Board of Trustees to keep many millions of dollars in hotel occupancy tax revenue in its own accounts, the board sought another opinion.
And city managers are rejecting that one, too, countering with questions about whether it was appropriate for a lone trustee to commission a legal opinion without a vote of the entire governing board.
Such is the latest in an escalating fight over who controls the HOT, a 15 percent tax assessed on people who rent hotel rooms and short-term rentals in Galveston and amounts to 15 cents on every dollar charged for a room or rental.
As island tourism soars, so do the revenues from that tax. The park board, which promotes and manages some aspects of tourism, was on track this year to collect at least $29 million, possibly nearer $30 million — a record. The HOT revenues are tightly restricted to spending that promotes and supports tourism.
‘HOW LONG WILL THIS GO ON?’
For years, the park board collected the hotel tax revenue and kept it in its own accounts. No one seemed to think that was a problem until early October, when District 3 Councilman David Collins said the city and the park board for years had inadvertently violated state laws and the local charter by not keeping the money in city accounts.
Collins also said the city should, by law, have been reviewing and approving the park board’s yearly budget and be receiving quarterly reports about the collection and expenditure of hotel occupancy taxes.
The last time the city council approved the park board’s budget was 2011. The city in 2014 began allowing the park board to keep hotel tax revenue in its own accounts, rather than transferring the money to city accounts.
During a city council workshop session Oct. 6, City Attorney Don Glywasky told council members allowing the park board to keep the tax revenue in its own accounts violated both the city charter and state law.
This week, the park board said it got an opinion from the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association, the nation’s largest hotel trade association, arguing the park board can legally keep the tax revenue in its own accounts.
City officials, however, countered the park board sought answers to the wrong questions from the wrong source — a lobby group that exists to serve the hotel industry — rather than the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
“I’m not sure why they got these answers from a lobbying group,” City Manager Brian Maxwell told The Daily News earlier this week. “As much as they can give those answers, it ultimately depends on what the Texas Attorney General says.”
In an Oct. 20 letter, park board Trustee Marty Fluke advised the city council the board had secured a third opinion from law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth, which argues Glywasky is wrong in his assessment of the law.
“As you can see, once again, their observations are in direct opposition to the city attorney’s opinion,” Fluke said in the letter. “How long will this go on?”
STATUTORY STICKING POINTS
Glywasky contends section 351.101 of the Texas Tax Code demands there be a contract before the park board can send its annual budget to the city for approval; the park board must keep hotel tax funds in a separate account and ensure they’re not commingled with other funds; and the city has the authority to review the financial records of each HOT expenditure.
Basically, state law and the city charter require all hotel taxes collected in Galveston go to the city, which sends the money back to the park board to pay for tourism initiatives, beach-cleaning and Beach Patrol, Glywasky contends.
In a letter separate from Fluke’s to the city council this week, Hunton Andrews Kurth reasserted there was no violation of any law and Glywasky in citing 351.101 of the tax code wasn’t using the applicable statute.
“The city attorney now takes the position that this arrangement — which we understand worked very well for years — violates section 351.101 of the Texas Tax Code and Article VII, section 13 of the city charter,” the letter stated. “That is incorrect. The park board respectfully disagrees. The city’s current practices, and the park board’s, are entirely lawful. They do not violate either state law or the city charter.”
The law firm points to 351.105, which it says specifically addresses allocation of municipal hotel occupancy taxes by an “eligible coastal municipality,” which is defined by home-rule municipality that borders on the Gulf of Mexico and has a population of less than 80,000.
“The city obviously fits this definition,” according to Hunton Andrews Kurth. “It is ‘a fundamental rule of statutory construction’ that ‘a more specific statute controls over a more general one.’”
Section 351.105 does not impose the requirements advocated by the city attorney, the law firm argued.
Rather, the section expressly allows the park board to use HOT revenue “without further authorization” given an interlocal agreement is in place, the law firm argued.
“Once the city enters into a contract with the park board for the use of HOT revenue — like the current interlocal agreement — the city is not required to once again approve how the park board uses the HOT revenue, or undertake additional control measures over the park board’s finances, accounts or budget.”
‘THE REAL TRAVESTY’
Maxwell on Friday was unmoved by Hunton Andrews Kurth’s opinion and said that although the park board of trustees, which governs the park board, doesn’t have to bid out for attorneys, it requires board action to hire one, which didn’t happen in this case.
Maxwell said the park board continues to miss Glywasky’s point that charter provisions are extremely clear and that up until 2014 the city and park board were following the rules when handling hotel occupancy tax revenues.
And the park board was commingling HOT revenue with other money in its accounts, Maxwell said.
Taxpayers would benefit if the city kept the money in its accounts, he said.
“The real travesty is they don’t have any of their money in interest-bearing accounts,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell also likened the opinion by the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association to that of Walmart weighing in on how the city spends sales tax.
Hotel owners, operators or managers must collect the taxes from their guests and long have sought a say in how HOT revenues are spent.
Fluke on Friday said the park board of trustees approved the commission of a legal opinion from Hunton Andrews Kurth when it approved a budget for legal expenses months ago and raising such questions was an attempt to throw up flags and deflect from the real legal question.
The park board and Fluke on Friday didn’t immediately know the cost for the legal opinion. But it was well within park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun’s $10,000 limit for professional services, Fluke said.
If the city wants an opinion from the Attorney General, it should solicit one, Fluke said.
The park board is a well-run entity and the handling of hotel occupancy tax revenues is above-board and going well, Fluke said.
“My questions still is: What are they trying to fix?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.