GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library has been awarded more than $750,000 in federal grant money it will use to provide 1,500 laptops, hotspots and high-speed internet in an initiative to bridge the digital divide.
The Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund has awarded $758,700 to the library as part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021 to provide resources to educational institutions to help combat economic, educational and social inequalities between those who have computers and online access and those who don’t.
More than 21 million people in the United States don’t have access to the internet, according to the FCC.
Forty percent of schools lack broadband, as do 60 percent of health-care facilities outside metropolitan areas, according to Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan research institute.
Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., intends to bridge the divide by issuing library cards, said Mike Miller, executive director of the library.
Galveston residents who have a Rosenberg Library card and who don’t have access to reliable internet at home or a computer to access the internet are eligible to apply to receive one of the 1,500 Chromebook laptops and a year of high speed internet access.
Library cards are free, Miller said.
The program will continue while supplies last, Miller said.
More than 15 percent of people living in Galveston don’t have internet resources, Miller said.
“It’s the first time that the Rosenberg Library has ever done this,” Miller said. “According to an American Community Survey, 1 in 6 households do not have access to the internet, and this is what we’re doing to close that gap.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools and companies were operating remotely, it became clear a lot of islanders didn’t have reliable access to a computer or the internet, Miller said.
“It has also become clear that access to the internet is not a luxury item, but is absolutely vital for connecting to and navigating today’s world and improving one’s opportunities,” Miller said.
It’s nearly impossible to advance in school and careers without that access, Miller said.
“You can’t really function in today’s society without the internet,” Miller said. “We depend on it so often in terms of applying for jobs and connecting with people; you can’t live properly without it.”
Many households struggle without having reliable access to the internet, Miller said.
“We can take one less worry from those households that are struggling,” Miller said. “We want to improve their lives by getting them in contact with everyone else.”
Those who receive a laptop can keep it as long as they need, Miller said.
“We say it’s a give-away, we don’t expect them to give them back,” Miller said. “It’s called a forever loan. Families can keep them as long as they want.”
Rosenberg Library will use $90,000 to buy 1,500 hotspots, $180,000 for high-speed internet service, which is $10 a month per device and $480,000 will go toward the Chromebook laptops.
“Right now, the library has a program called Hotspots To Go where people can rent them for two weeks,” Miller said. “This is good, but hopefully this new program can provide something that will last longer.”
A hotspot is a wireless access point that lets users connect phones, tablets, computers and other devices to the internet when they’re on the go.
Recipients will be selected by a lottery system and notified by the end of October, Miller said.
The library will provide directions on how to get the device and free service, Miller said.
“After the internet service ends, people can also keep their hotspots,” Miller said. “Whenever they’re financially ready, they can bring the hotspot to T-Mobile and continue internet service on their own terms.”
The initiative funded by the federal grant is only the beginning, Miller said.
“In 2023, we want to start a digital literacy program for kids and adults,” Miller said. “The classes will be taught in both English and Spanish.”
Thirty percent of Black and Latino households lack access to reliable internet compared to 20 percent of white households, according to McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm.
“Today, there are around 7 million Texans who lack access to high-speed internet, even if they wanted it, and an estimated 3.8 million Texans who face digital literacy challenges,” said Mitrah Avini, a policy analyst for the nonprofit organization Texas 2036.
The digital divide exists for a variety of reasons, Avini said.
“Challenges with digital literacy, lack of high-speed internet infrastructure and poor adoption rates that are often tied to the inability to afford internet service or the expense of devices are just a few examples,” Avini said.
A priority for Texas this legislative session will be the establishment of a state fund for broadband that will supplement federal dollars coming to the state, Avini said.
“A state fund could help stretch federal dollars for broadband infrastructure development, help support digital inclusion activities, and may provide the Broadband Development Office with the resources it needs to cover administrative costs,” Avini said.
Federal money alone won’t be enough to close the digital divide in a state as large and diverse as Texas, Avini said.
Rosenberg Library is teaming up with Compudopt, a nonprofit organization, which is providing technology access to youth and their communities.
“Galveston has always been a specific interest where we employ many of our devices to help those in need,” Compudopt’s Chief Impact Officer Michael Absensour said.
The Houston-based national nonprofit operates in 26 states, Abensour said.
“The organization provides devices to those who are in need and don’t have access to technology,” Abensour said. “We have distributed 52,000 devices in Texas alone.”
The organization not only gives opportunities to receive a laptop and internet access, it also teaches classes on digital literacy, Abensour said.
“By teaming up with Galveston’s Rosenberg Library, we are essentially taking the first step of closing that digital divide,” Absensour said. “The more we can do, the better.”
People can apply in person at the library’s first-floor circulation desk or online at rosenberg-library.org/isleconnect or at compudopt.org/galveston.
