Two men on Jan. 3 walked into a Friendswood BBVA Compass Bank and took more than $5,000 after displaying guns and forcing the tellers to toss money into bags, according to a probable cause affidavit released Monday.
Twelve days later, men matching the description of the Friendswood robbers were arrested just 30 minutes after stealing more than $11,000 from a Texas First Bank in Galveston using similar tactics, police said.
Tramaine Devon Venters, 25, of Rosharon, and Jordan Johnson, 27, of Houston, have now each been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery in connection with both Galveston County robberies, police said. Johnson is in the Galveston County Jail on $500,000 bond, while Venters is in jail on $550,000 bond, jail records show.
While declining to comment about the Friendswood side of the case, Galveston Police Department spokesman Xavier Hancock said the Galveston robbery is part of an upward trend of robberies on the island in recent months.
Robberies in Galveston increased about 9 percent from 2017 to 2018, but the instances don’t seem to be related, Hancock said.
“We don’t really have strings to attach the disparate groups to each other,” Hancock said.
In the week before the robbery of the Texas First Bank, Galveston police announced the arrests and charges against seven people suspected in some of the 14 robberies on the island since December.
Those robberies at various sorts of businesses don’t appear connected to the bank robberies, police said.
Friendswood Police Chief Bob Wieners said it was too early to read much into the Friendswood aspect of the robberies, but noted it was interesting that both of the accused robbers weren’t from Galveston County.
Despite Galveston’s uptick in robberies, numbers across the state and county have been trending downward in recent years.
League City, for instance, hasn’t had a robbery problem, said Kelly Williamson, spokesman for the department.
And the state’s robbery rate declined 5 percent in 2017 compared to 2016 crimes per 100,000 population, according to the Department of Public Safety’s Uniform Crime Reporting program.
Prosecution of robbery in Galveston County has also declined of late, since a high of more than 90 cases were filed in 2014, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office filed 62 total robbery cases in 2018 — 25 of them for robbery and 37 for aggravated robbery — which is actually an increase from 58 in 2016, Reed said.
But it’s worth noting they are all case filings and include arrest warrants, so some of the cases could have happened several months earlier than the filings, Reed said.
For instance, the Friendswood robbery happened on Jan. 3, but charges weren’t filed in those cases until Jan. 25, after investigators connected the two cases because of security tapes, according to an affidavit.
Venters was also sought on two additional warrants — a robbery warrant from the Houston Police Department in connection with a previous bank robbery and a bond forfeiture warrant for drug-related charges from Fort Bend County, Galveston police said.
So far, prosecutors have five robbery charges and 10 aggravated robbery charges in 2019, Reed said.
