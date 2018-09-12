In his new position as director of operations at the Port of Galveston, former Harbormaster Brett B. Milutin will earn a $104,400 salary, Port Director Rodger Rees said.
Milutin’s promotion, announced Monday, comes during changes to the port’s top leadership. A 17-year employee, Milutin earned $87,036 a year as a harbormaster, a position he held since June 2017, Rees said.
In his new role, Milutin will oversee cruise operations, traffic controls and passenger logistics, among other duties.
The director of port operations position is a modified version of the deputy director role, which was previously held by Peter Simons. Simons held the interim port director position before Rees joined the port in December. Port management fired Simons in August as part of a restructuring.
— Keri Heath
