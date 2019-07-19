GALVESTON
Hundreds of Galveston residents enrolled in the city utility AutoPay program were billed in error this week, but the city has already begun refunding those charges.
During a Wednesday software update, 664 utility customers were charged for water, wastewater, sanitation, recycling and drainage services provided in May. But the charges were duplicates of charges made in June to the same accounts, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The city was working with its credit card processor to refund the charges, Barnett said. Refunds should appear within two to four business days, she said.
The city was notifying all affected customers by email or phone, she said.
