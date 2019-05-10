LEAGUE CITY
Despite dire warnings and predictions about a line of storms pounding the region in recent days, Galveston County by late Friday had been spared the worst parts, local officials said Friday.
“The places that tend to flood flooded,” County Judge Mark Henry said.
Galveston County residents awoke Friday to assess the damage from overnight rains, the heaviest of which were in the north communities.
League City and Dickinson recorded more than 5 inches of rain over 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.
The League City Volunteer Fire Department late Thursday conducted several high-water rescues and first responders in other communities also rescued people, largely from their vehicles, Henry said.
Three people needed a place to stay after League City personnel rescued them from their vehicles and stayed at the city’s Fire Station No. 3 until they got transportation, and another family of three stayed at a local hotel, officials said.
Clear Creek came over its banks at Interstate 45 during the heaviest part of the storm, League City officials said.
Localized flooding on Blackhawk Avenue caused some problems overnight for Friendswood officials, Chief Bob Wieners said.
Police also received several reports of lightning strikes on the west side of Friendswood, and one $2.6 million house burned down, Wieners said. Investigators as of Friday afternoon still weren’t sure whether lightning was the cause of that fire.
Responders at 10:39 p.m. Thursday were called out to the scene of that fire in the 1700 block of Parkwood Avenue, Wieners said.
By Friday morning, several city responders were still at the scene of the fire.
There also were reports of some minor damage across the county. Wind damaged the roof of a fire station in Dickinson and parts of Heights Elementary School in Texas City were reportedly flooded, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
Several county schools districts, including Texas City, Santa Fe, Dickinson, Hitchcock, Friendswood and Clear Creek all canceled classes Friday because of the weather.
College of the Mainland in Texas City and the University of Houston Clear Lake also closed because of inclement weather.
By Friday morning, however, the storms mostly fizzled out. Meteorologists predicted rain to return to Galveston County through Friday evening into Saturday, but local leaders by Friday afternoon said they were cautiously optimistic about what might happen.
“There were high water vehicles and assets available in Dickinson, Friendswood and League City, among others,” Zach Davidson, spokesman for the county, said. “Those resources will be there Friday evening as well.”
Meteorologists predicted showers and thunderstorms would develop again Friday evening and continue into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy rainfall could result in flash flooding, rising water levels in local bayous and along Clear Creek.
