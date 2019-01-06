TEXAS CITY
The sky over Pointe Ann Apartments filled with pink and blue balloons Sunday night during a vigil remembering three children killed inside a Texas City apartment building Thursday.
About 100 people gathered at the apartments, 1225 10th St. N., to honor Angela Pilot, 5; Prince Larry Brown, 2; and Ashanti Mehmood, 41 days old, who were beaten and stabbed to death Thursday.
When Pointe Ann resident Diane Bickey heard about the killings, she couldn’t believe it, she said.
She feels so shaken by the deaths, she doesn’t want to stay in the apartment complex anymore, she said.
“I felt like I was in another world,” Bickey said. “We haven’t slept yet. It seemed like a dream.”
The three children were pronounced dead Thursday in the apartment where they lived, police said.
Bickey joined family and friends at the Sunday night vigil.
During the ceremony, people launched balloons, two pink balloons for the two girls and one blue for the boy, into the sky above the apartment complex. People in the crowd raised candles as they said the children’s names.
Police on Friday charged Junaid Mehmood, 27, of Texas City, with three felonies, including two counts of capital murder in the deaths.
Mehmood also is accused of beating the children’s mother, Kimaria Nelson, 24, who was Mehmood’s girlfriend, and of shooting her in the face and body with a high-powered pellet gun, police said.
Ashley Williams, Nelson’s uncle, still hasn’t fully comprehended the events, he said.
“When I first saw it on TV, I couldn’t believe it,” Williams said. “It hasn’t really pressed down on me.”
The tragedy has been hard on the family, he said.
The family knows how to come together to support each other, said Gaylin Hosea, Nelson’s cousin.
“We’re going to stick together as a family so Kimaria can make it through this,” Hosea said.
Police found Nelson injured and hiding in the apartment Thursday hours after the attack happened, police said.
Mehmood called Houston police about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and identified himself as the suspect sought in Texas City, police said.
Police have not identified a motive for the killings but are investigating a social media post connected to Mehmood that appears to reference him recently being fired, police said.
Mehmood has twice been convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and has been convicted of robbery and fraud, according to court records.
