Gulf Greyhound Park

Gulf Greyhound Park in La Marque remains closed Friday, June 25, 2021. City officials are considering creating a tax increment reinvestment zone to redevelop the property.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

LA MARQUE

Galveston County developer Jerome Karam and his wife, Leslie, have acquired Gulf Greyhound Park with plans to transform it into a 12,000-seat concert venue, they said.

(1) comment

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Better than dog racing.

