Stephen L. Klineberg, founding director of the Kinder Institute for Urban Research, and professor emeritus of sociology at Rice University, will be the primary speaker at noon Friday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston.
The luncheon, sponsored by the Galveston Island Juneteenth Sesquicentennial Committee will center on Klineberg's upcoming book "Prophetic City: Houston on the Cusp of a Changing America."
For information, email Melvin Williams at malbrand@me.com.
— Angela Wilson
