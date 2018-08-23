Residents on Davis Road in League City saw a gruesome sight recently as they walked outside their homes — about a dozen dead ducks.
A small population of Muscovy ducks died after contracting a duck plague, called duck viral enteritis, or DVE, according to a Texas Parks & Wildlife Department official.
“This disease is common in domesticated, feral populations of waterfowl,” said David Butler, a wetland and waterfowl specialist with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s Kills and Spills team responded to the calls and, early this week, determined that somewhere between four and 13 ducks died because of the plague, Butler said.
The plague does not spread to humans and decontamination includes euthanizing the entire flock, which is about 25 birds, officials said.
Because the department considers Muscovy ducks domesticated, officials don’t have oversight over them and the response team then left, Butler said.
“We manage only native species,” he said.
Investigators initially responded to the scene because they were concerned about the possibility of poisoning, Butler said.
While the ducks aren’t around anymore, residents living around the area should use common-sense precautions to prevent the disease from spreading, Butler said.
The ducks produce significant feces, and produce even more because of the disease, which could be harmful to other animals, officials said.
The disease is spread through ingestion, meaning people should dump out water and food that was fed to the ducks, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
“They need to allow some time for this event to pass,” he said.
